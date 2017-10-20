Cops: Men shouted “Heil Hitler” before firing shot after white nationalist speech

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CBS News) — Police in Gainesville have arrested three Texas men accused of shouting “Heil Hitler” and other chants before firing a shot at two people shortly after white nationalist Richard Spencer spoke at the University of Florida Thursday, reports CBS affiliate WGFL.

Gainesville Police charged 28-year-old Tyler Tenbrink and brothers Colton and William Fears with attempted homicide.

Tenbrink, who police say admitted to firing the shot, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the incident happened about 5:30 p.m., about an hour after Spencer’s speech, which had attracted thousands of protesters, ended. Police say the victims were at a bus stop not far from the event, when a Jeep with four men inside pulled up and started yelling at them.

A report released Friday says one of the victims hit the Jeep’s rear window with a baton. Police say the Jeep drove about 10 feet and stopped. The report says both Colton and William Fears threatened to kill the victims and told Tenbrink to shoot.

They say Tenbrink fired one shot, hitting the building behind the victim.

Police say that one of the victims was able to get the Jeep’s license plate number and later that evening an off-duty sheriff’s deputy pulled the car over about 20 miles north of Gainesville.

Police say at least two of the men have connections to extremist groups but didn’t immediately identify which ones.

Tenbrink is being held on $3 million bond. Colton and William Fears are being held on $1 million bond.