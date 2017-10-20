Drug Take Back events scheduled around Acadiana

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- On Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 14th opportunity in seven years.

The even aims to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your pills for disposal to Mula’s Pharmacy in Abbeville located at 2619 Charity Street in Abbeville or CVS Pharmacy located at 100 South Cushing in Kaplan.

The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous.

Acadia Parish will also hold a drug take back event that same day.

This past April Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds—more than 4,050 tons—of pills.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 28th Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website