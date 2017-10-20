Eight Acadiana suspects arrested on multiple medicaid welfare fraud charges

Alexis Arthur, 29, Opelousas, was charged with 10 counts.

Derrick Freeman, 37, Ville Platte, three counts.

Latoya Johnson, 33, Palmetto, four counts.

Latanya Joseph. New Roads, four counts.

Yolanda Patton, 40, four counts.

Amanda Porter, 46, New Roads, three counts.

Chloe Prier, 26, three counts.

“The people of Louisiana deserve a Medicaid system that is not plagued with waste, fraud, and abuse,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry in a statement. “My office will continue fighting daily to root out welfare fraud.”

All were arrested for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for Medicaid services while working other jobs. They were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.