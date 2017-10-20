International Rice Festival kicks off this weekend

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The International Rice Festival’s Grand Parade starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The annual 5K run starts at 8 a.m. that morning.

See a full list of festival events here.

Live music schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 19

6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Kira Viator and Bayou Beat sponsored by Ed Guidry Electric / Randy Falcon, The Accordion Shop;

8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. T.J. Gautreaux and Louisiana Soul sponsored by Gueydan Duck Festival;

10 p.m. to midnight Jamie Bergeron sponsored by LA Lottery/Rayne Frog Festival.

Friday, Oct. 20

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ronnie Matthews sponsored by City of Crowley;

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Drew Zaunbrecher sponsored by Texas Rice Festival;

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Country Round Up sponsored by Dugas, Soileau & Breaux, LLC / Double L Customs; and

10 p.m. to midnight – Asleep at the Wheel sponsored by UP Foundation, Farmer’s Rice Milling, Lake Air, AT&T, USA Rice Federation, Microtel Inn & Suites, Salvador’s Jewelers, Iron Oak Services, Lee & Patti Lawrence, PL3 & Associates, Acadiana Bottling, DSS Computers and Hoffpauir Farms.

Saturday, Oct. 21

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kip Sonnier sponsored by Schilling Distributing and Crescent Crown;

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Johnny Chauvin sponsored by LRC Wireless;

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dustin Sonnier sponsored by LA Federal Land Bank, City Bar of Crowley and Acadian Sewer and Septic, Inc.; and

10:30 p.m. to midnight Wayne Toups sponsored by Jaguar Energy Service.

The lineup at the Cramer Equipment and Supply Sound Stage (4th Street) is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 19

6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Temporary Fix sponsored by Acadiana Bottling;

8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Chris Breaux and 6 String Rodeo sponsored by Sam’s Place; and

10 p.m. to midnight Foret Tradition sponsored by James “Jimbo” Petitjean, Acadia Parish Tax Assessor.

Friday, Oct. 20

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Blaine Roy sponsored by Sunbelt Motors;

5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Colby Latiolais sponsored by LAMM Family Care;

7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Leroy Thomas sponsored by J&J Exterminating, LAMM Family Care, Demoine Declouette and D&D Construction; and

10 p.m. to midnight Category 6 sponsored by LAMM Family Care, Billing Plus, Hoffpauir Farms, DSS Computers and Fezzo’s.

Saturday, Oct. 21

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Donny Broussard sponsored by City Bar of Crowley;

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Bubba Hebert sponsored by LAMM Family Care;

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kevin Naquin sponsored by Conque Bail Bonds and Randy Falcon, The Accordion Shop;

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Geno Delafose sponsored by Cramer Equipment & Supply; and

10 p.m. to 12 midnight Bag of Donuts sponsored by LAMM Family Care, Billing Plus, T-Shirts, Etc., Acadian Sewer & Septic, Inc., Fezzo’s, DSS Computers, Southwind: Senior Living Suites, Southwind: Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation.