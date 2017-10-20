LSU reinstates alcohol ban a month after student’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State University is reinstating a ban on alcohol at fraternity and sorority events more than a month after the death of a student in an alleged hazing incident.

LSU President F. King Alexander said in a letter dated Thursday that some students haven’t “absorbed the severity and seriousness of the current situation.”

The Advocate reported Monday that LSU had lifted the alcohol restriction. But Alexander says he reevaluated the decision after hearing “compelling stories” that some students intended to “maintain the status quo despite continued warnings.”

Ten people were arrested last week on hazing charges in the death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver. The freshman’s blood-alcohol content was more than six times the legal limit for driving when he died after a night of drinking at a fraternity house.