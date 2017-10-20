Waitr collaborates with Lake Charles brewery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new craft beer will soon arrive on tap in some restaurants associated with food delivery company, Waitr.

The company has partnered with Crying Eagle Brewing Company to create a new beer labeled A Nice Pear.

The new brew is a Saison brewed with organic pear juice and fermented with Northern French Saison yeast, the company said in a press release.

The beer is dry-hopped with Bramling Cross hops to add additional orchard-fruit notes.

Both companies were founded in Lake Charles with the initial idea ironically taking shape over “a couple of beers” between Eric Avery, president of Crying Eagle Brewing, and Chris Meaux, founder and CEO of Waitr.

“As we talked, we agreed it was a cool idea,” said Avery. “Rarely if ever has a brewery collaborated with a technology company to create a unique style for the market.”

Limited distribution for the beer begins in Louisiana, Friday, October 20, in restaurants in Lafayette, Lake Charles and Baton Rouge. Among the participating restaurants in Lafayette are Wurst Biergartien, Pizza Village – South, Jefferson St. Pub, Artmosphere, Pour and Growler USA.