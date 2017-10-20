Week 8 High School Prep scores

By and Published:
  • Lafayette 7, LaGrange 24 
  • Sulphur 38, Acadiana  28
  • Comeaux 27, New Iberia 28
  • Sam Houston 21, Barbe 52
  • Cecilia 37, Breaux Bridge 26
  • Opelousas 14, Martinville 49
  • Livonia 45 , Beau Chene 16
  • Carencro 21, Rayne 31 (Played on Thursday)
  • St. Thomas More 42, Northside 6
  • Westgate 28, Teurlings Catholic 42
  • Abbeville 14, North Vermilion 20
  • Patterson 26, Berwick 21
  • Kaplan 30, Erath 7
  • Church Point 42, Crowley 34 (Played on Thursday)
  • Port Barre 0, Iota 47
  • Eunice 53, Mamou 8
  • Pine Prairie 0, Northwest 35
  • Lake Charles College Prep 0 , Iowa 49
  • Lake Arthur 14, Westlake 28
  • Louis Catholic 27, Jennings 33
  • South Beauregard 0, Washington-Marion 46
  • Welsh 20 , Kinder 19
  • Ville Platte 0, Notre Dame 42
  • Delcambre 0, Catholic High-New Iberia 70
  • Ascension Episcopal 50,  Loreauville 21
  • Franklin 20, Jeanertte 58
  • West St. Mary 0, Thibodaux 42
  • Westminster 0, Opelousas Catholic 55
  • North Central 8, Catholic Pointe Coupee 69 (Played on Thursday)
  • Slaughter Community Charter 14 , Sacred Heart- Ville Platte 47
  • Sci Academy 21, False River 41
  • Highland Baptist 63, Centerville 14
  • Hanson Memorial 12, Central Catholic Morgan City 16
  • Gueydan 39, Ridgewood 0
  • Lafayette Christian Academy 9, Vermilion Catholic 10

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s