Week 8 High School Prep scores

- Lafayette 7, LaGrange 24
- Sulphur 38, Acadiana 28
- Comeaux 27, New Iberia 28
- Sam Houston 21, Barbe 52
- Cecilia 37, Breaux Bridge 26
- Opelousas 14, Martinville 49
- Livonia 45 , Beau Chene 16
- Carencro 21, Rayne 31 (Played on Thursday)
- St. Thomas More 42, Northside 6
- Westgate 28, Teurlings Catholic 42
- Abbeville 14, North Vermilion 20
- Patterson 26, Berwick 21
- Kaplan 30, Erath 7
- Church Point 42, Crowley 34 (Played on Thursday)
- Port Barre 0, Iota 47
- Eunice 53, Mamou 8
- Pine Prairie 0, Northwest 35
- Lake Charles College Prep 0 , Iowa 49
- Lake Arthur 14, Westlake 28
- Louis Catholic 27, Jennings 33
- South Beauregard 0, Washington-Marion 46
- Welsh 20 , Kinder 19
- Ville Platte 0, Notre Dame 42
- Delcambre 0, Catholic High-New Iberia 70
- Ascension Episcopal 50, Loreauville 21
- Franklin 20, Jeanertte 58
- West St. Mary 0, Thibodaux 42
- Westminster 0, Opelousas Catholic 55
- North Central 8, Catholic Pointe Coupee 69 (Played on Thursday)
- Slaughter Community Charter 14 , Sacred Heart- Ville Platte 47
- Sci Academy 21, False River 41
- Highland Baptist 63, Centerville 14
- Hanson Memorial 12, Central Catholic Morgan City 16
- Gueydan 39, Ridgewood 0
- Lafayette Christian Academy 9, Vermilion Catholic 10