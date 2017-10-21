LSU Beats Ole’ Miss 40-24

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

OXFORD, Ms. (KLFY) – Following their homecoming loss to Troy, the LSU Tigers have won back-to-back games including wins over then-ranked #21 Florida, and then ranked #10 Auburn.

Their next test was at The Grove against the Ole’ Miss Rebels.

Both teams started exchanging field goals in the first, then Darius Guice was able to score from 7 yards out.

Each team tallied a field goal in Quarter number 2 and the halftime score of 13-6.

In the third, after both teams added a field goal each,  the Tigers were able to get another rushing touchdown.

This time it was Quarterback Danny Etling.

Ole Miss responded with a 28 yard Jordan Wilkins run to make the score 23-16.

LSU responded later with an Etling touchdown pass to J.D. Moore from 11 yards out.

Etling was not done throwing touchdowns; he found Foster Moreau who found the endzone 60 yards later.

The final score was 40-24 LSU.

Up next for the Tigers, #1 Alabama on November 4.

