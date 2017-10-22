Baton Rouge man faces charges after backing over 1 year old girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – A Baton Rouge man accused of running over and seriously injuring a toddler was arrested Saturday after admitting to deputies that he’d been drinking, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.

The injured toddler was sent to the hospital in critical condition after she was struck by Hicks in a neighborhood near Glen Oaks.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 6700 block of Perimeter Drive.

Deputies said 39-year-old Barry Laphand was backing out of a driveway around 5:15 p.m. when he hit the one-year-old girl.

First responders said the child was not breathing when they arrived on the scene and she suffered serious bodily injury as a result of a vehicle backing over her.

According to a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and arrest reports, Barry Laphand, 39, said he didn’t realize he ran over the child and admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages prior. Police say he performed poorly on a series of standardized field sobriety tests and the result of a breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol content levels to be at .014g%.

The affidavit for Laphand’s arrest further says he told deputies “he had smoked marijuana in the past, and he was not sure if a drug test would show he was clean or not. He was offered a chemical urine test, and he submitted to that test also. The results of that test are pending.”

Laphand was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.