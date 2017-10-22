Saints remain hot, beat Packers 26-17 for 4th straight win

GREEN BAY, Wi. (KLFY) – After losing the first two games of the season, the New Orleans Saints have won 3 games in a row.

Today, they traveled to Lambeau field to take on the Green Bay Packers, who were with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Jones opened the scoring for Green Bay with a 46-yard rushing score.

The Saints responded with a 12 yard Mark Ingram rushing score in the second quarter.

Rodgers’ understudy, Brett Hundley, ran into the end zone from 14 yards out.

In the third quarter, Drew Brees hit Brandon Colemon for a 22-yard touchdown. The Wil Lutz extra point was blocked making the score 14-13 Pack.

Lutz later kicked a 28-yard field goal to give the Saints their first lead of the game.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby responded with a 46-yard field goal to take the lead back.

Following another Lutz field goal, Brees would later dive in from a yard out to extend the New Orleans lead.

The Saints win 26-17, their 4th straight victory.

Next week, the Saints will host the Chicago Bears, who defeated the Carolina Panthers, 17-3 in Soldier Field.