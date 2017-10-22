Teens arrested and charged for illegal possession of guns & shooting in city limits; one teen also charged with burglary

PORT BARRE La. (KLFY) – Two teen boys were arrested and charged in connection with illegally possessing firearms and shooting them in the city limits.

According to Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, Port Barre Police received complaints about several teenagers shooting guns in a wooded area near Pacific and Senaca Street.

The teens ran away from where they were, but police were able to apprehend them.

Officers were able to find a .38 Special pistol and a 12 Gauge shotgun along with spent cartridges and live ammunition, according to Boudreaux.

Although several teens were detained, the investigation showed that two boys brought and shot the guns.

Boudreaux adds that one boy burglarized a nearby home where he took the guns and a tablet.

The guns and tablet were returned to their rightful owner.

The two teen boys were charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal possession of stolen firearms and discharging a firearm in city limits.

One of the boys was also charged with burglary; he was transferred to the Lafayette juvenile detention center until Monday, according to Boudreaux.

The other boy was released to his parents.