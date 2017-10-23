Driver tells deputy he drank 12 beers, gets 4th DWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A vehicle crash on Friday night led to the arrest of a Westlake man who has been charged with a fourth DWI.

At about 10:30 p.m., a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a single vehicle accident in the 3100 block of Smith Ferry Road in Westlake.

Authorities said Logan M. Lejeune’s truck ran off the road, hit a mailbox, tree and a fence. The responding deputy said Lejeune, 29, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and unsteady balance.

Lejeune told the deputy he had drank approximately 12 beers prior to driving.

In 2013, Lejeune, who was arrested for DWI 3rd, refused to perform standard field sobriety testing and was then arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed he was over the legal limit.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 4th; and careless operation of a vehicle.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $27,500 with special conditions being he cannot operate a vehicle without ignition interlock device and a valid driver’s license, he may not consume any alcoholic beverages, and he cannot commit any other crimes.