Hit and run investigation leads to woman arrested; accused of giving daughter illegal drugs

ASCENSION PARISH, La (KLFY) – A Baton Rouge woman involved in a hit-and-run incident was arrested and accused of giving her 8-year-old daughter illegal drugs.

According to State Police, Troopers original investigated the hit-and-run that occurred on October 6.

Troopers were able to determine that a vehicle ran off the roadway, crossed several driveways, struck a porta potty, and traveled approximately 400 feet before crashing into a pond where it was left abandoned.

When they inspected the vehicle, Troopers found drug paraphernalia and other items inside.

Further investigation led Troopers to believe that 30-year-old Megan Banai was the driver.

When State Police contacted the registered owner of the car about the crash, the owner said Banai was not an authorized driver.

Two days later, Troopers received information that Banai was indeed the driver and her 8-year-old daughter was the passenger; they also learned that Banai’s daughter was unrestrained during the crash.

According to State Police, Banai’s daughter complained of being injured during the crash and Banai did not take her to receive medical attention.

A family member took the child to the hospital, and it was discovered that the child tested positive for cocaine and Benzodiazepine (commonly found in Xanax).

On Sunday, Banai was released from the hospital and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for:

Hit and Run Driving

Careless Operation

Operating a Vehicle while License is Suspended

No Child Passenger Restraint

Negligent Injuring

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Second Degree Cruelty to Juvenile

Simple Escape

The Denham Springs Police Department will also charge Banai with Possession of Schedule II CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.