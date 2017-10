LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight.

At approximately 3:16 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in progress at the 200 block of Marigny Circle in Lafayette.

Upon arrival, they discovered the remains of a black male victim, who was deceased.

Public Information Officer John Mowell asks that anyone with information on this homicide to call the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.