LAGCOE 2017 kicks off this week in Acadiana; Oct. 24-26

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition, (LAGCOE), kicks off this week here in the Hub City. This year, the event is being scaled back.

In 1953, the first-ever LAGCOE was held in the parking lot of their current Oil Center Office building. Since then, the exhibits have grown, and have been featured at the Blackham Coliseum for many years and now at the Cajundome in more recent years.

This year, the showcase has sold out its vendor slots inside the Cajundome and signed up more than 360 exhibitors to market their products and services at this year’s show, scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday.

LAGCOE is an event industry leaders said is a way to introduce the oil and gas industry to Acadiana.

“As an organization is all about promoting oil and gas industry to Lafayette and Lafayette to the oil and gas industry,” said Steve Maley.

Tomorrow’s opening ceremony will begin at 9 A.M. and the day will close with an International Reception from 5:30 to 7:30.

On Wednesday, exhibits will open from 9 A.M to 5 P.M. On Thursday, the final day, exhibits will open at 9 A.M. and close at 2 P.M.

This year’s keynote speakers are Scott Angelle, the current director of the Federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and Ryan Malone, the project’s general manager for British Petroleum.

This year’s LAGCOE Looey is the president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Don Briggs.