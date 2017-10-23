LAGCOE begins tomorrow at the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition’s 31st industry showcase begins Tuesday at the Cajundome.

The showcase will feature more than 360 exhibitors whose products and technology help advance the oil and gas industry.

“LAGCOE is focused on commerce, fostering education, and also connecting people,” says Greg Stutes, LAGCOE chairman-elect.

14 countries will be represented at this years exhibition.

“Networking is more important than ever right now because of our industry and so we come out and try to find the opportunities not only in our internal work for us but our friends out there who are struggling to keep the business alive and find new employment,” says Stutes.

LAGCOE chairman for 2017, Kenny Crouch says, “We are exhibiting anywhere from drilling to completion to production.”

“Obviously our industry is struggling, we have a few different people coming this year with new technologies because the oil field is changing. Obviously, with technology things get better,” says Stutes.

Even with recent troubles, Lafayette continues to be a hub for the oil and gas industry.

“All these people come here because this is where the industry started in Louisiana and hopefully it stays busy and we keep going,” says Crouch.

“A lot of people come to the show and really when you see it put together you have a greater appreciation for what it takes to bring LAGCOE all together,” says Stutes.

Admissions to the exhibit are free and limited to energy industry personnel.