Local rapper shot and killed; neighbors nearby fear for safety; old classmate of victim speaks out

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – A man shot and killed overnight in Lafayette Parish has been identified as 29-year-old Jordan Dean from Carencro.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Marigny Circle.

Deputies say they found Dean, who’s known as ‘Choky,’ a local rapper, unresponsive.

His manager said whether it was 10 or 100 people in the room, he just loved performing, but some neighbors who live near the intersection where the shooting took place, are now on edge and want the violence to stop.

“I woke up and I [saw] it. I woke up and I [see] one of my friends that was close to him post it. So I found out, been hearing about it,” said Joshua Howard, a former classmate of Dean at Carencro High.

Howard remembers ‘Choky,’ as someone with musical talents, ever since their days walking the halls of Carencro High and playing on the football team together.

“I was in band with him too. He was funny, dude was funny, man. Laid back, cool dude,” he said.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies found Dean’s body on the ground near the 200 block of Marigny Circle. He had been shot to death.

It’s a sight neighbor Tonya Parker hears about too often right down the street from her home.

“You’ll hear gunshots, you’ll hear ambulance, you’ll hear fire department, cops, and it’s no big deal anymore. Anybody who goes back there is in danger, you’re in danger,” said Parker.

She says even food delivery services are prohibited from entering that part of the neighborhood. Following a murder last December where a Papa John’s pizza delivery man was shot to death in the same area as Monday morning’s homicide.

“I mean growing up here as a kid it was nice because it was a dead-end street and you didn’t have all these problems. But now as an adult, you worry about the young kids because no one cares anymore,” said Parker.

That’s a message that was echoed by Joshua Howard, saying that the violence has to stop and people need to come together.

“It’s got to stop. People dying, people getting killed, both dying and getting killed. It’s not cool it’s not easy to take. People got to try, got to try first. Got to want change, that’s a start,” said Howard.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the homicide and asks anyone with information, to please call (337)232-9211.