One arrested and one cited in connection with early morning disturbance

St. Martinville, La. (St. Martinville) -At approximately 2:41 a.m. this morning, numerous 911 calls were received regarding a report of a disturbance and reports of gun fire at a residence located in the 1500 block of Duchamp Road in St. Martinville.

Upon arrival, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies detained individuals who were thought to be responsible for the disturbance and an investigation was initiated into the incident.

At the culmination of the investigation, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators determined that Jamie Cole, 27, St. Martinville, was responsible for firing the weapon. He was charged with illegal use of a weapons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Nicholas Jones, 31, St. Martinville was cited for disturbing the peace.

Following his arrest, Jamie Cole was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges and at the time of this release, no bond had been set.