Police: Children, ages 5 and 3, hospitalized after shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) – Police say a shooting in Louisiana has injured two children.

Natchitoches police say in a Facebook post the 5-year-old and 3-year-old were hospitalized Sunday with injuries that are not life-threatening. Police had received numerous reports of people shooting at each other shortly before 5 p.m.

The 5-year-old was shot in the calf and the 3-year-old received a foot injury.

Investigators found that several apartments and three vehicles were damaged in the incident. Detectives searched the scene and have identified suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Further details have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.