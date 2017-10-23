Rob’s Lounge is the third Opelousas nightclub to burn down this year

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) – For the third time year an Opelousas club owner is left with ashes where their business once stood.

Owner Robert Henry says when he closed around 12:30 Monday morning, everything was fine.

A couple hours later a sheriff’s deputy knocked on his door to tell him there was a fire at his club.

“When I got here it was completely engulfed. It was gone” Robert Henry said.

This is the third nightclub to burn this year in Opelousas and Henry’s first thought was arson. But that feeling was put to rest with news from investigators.

“[Fire investigators] said it was an electrical fire. I’m at peace with that, I can digest that a lot better than having someone maliciously try and destroy my business.”

Leslie Balthazar says he was shocked to see the building in ashes when he drove by Monday afternoon.

“To see you go like this, from just Saturday night and you’re only talking about [the] night before last, cars were everywhere and today it’s just gone,” said Balthazar.

Henry says as soon as he gets the all clear to rebuild, they’ll get started.

He says, “I have never been a man to give up so we’re going to come back stronger than we [were] before.”

According to fire chief Matthew Rabalais, the fire took about four hours to put out. Henry says he’s fortunate none of his customers or employees were injured.