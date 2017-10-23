Two dead after hostage situation in Marksville

UPDATE: According to the Marksville Police Department, two people are dead, including the suspect, after the hostage situation in the Spring Bayou Road area.

MPD responded to the scene around 7:30 Monday morning. They learned that suspect, Kalvien Lyons, 27, was holding two adults and two children hostage.

Marksville Police were able to get one of the hostages to safety. Lyons then started leading the other three hostages to Anthony Grundy Road, when he shot the adult male, Ryan Mayes, 27. Mayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect brought the other two hostages to a home on Bordelon Street. That’s where Lyons shot himself.

He was transported to Avoyelles Hospital where he later died.

Both of the other two hostages were checked by paramedics, and reported to be in good condition.