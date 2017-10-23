UPDATE: Missing Duson girls found safe

UPDATE: According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 16 year old Derione Harris, and 12 year old Rontreviona Robinson have been located and are safe.

DUSON, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating two girls missing since Sunday.

Derione Harris, 16, and Rontreviona Robinson, 12, were last seen at their home in Duson around 4:30 p.m.

They are believed to still be in the Lafayette area, possibly around they 600 block of MLK Drive.

.Anyone having with iinformation on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 337-236-5895.