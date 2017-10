LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old girl on Fitzgerald Street.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m.

According to LPD spokesman Karl Ratcliff, the teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say if a shooting suspect has identitied, however an investigation is underway.

KLFY Dalfred Jones in on scene, and will have an update on this story as more information becomes available.