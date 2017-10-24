300lb black bear spotted in New Iberia neighborhood

NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY) – A roughly 300-pound black bear was seen roaming through a New Iberia neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to several eyewitnesses, around 6:30 p.m. the bear was spotted snooping around a home in the area of Briarwood Drive in the Southwood Park subdivision.

After several minutes, they say, he crossed a wooden bridge behind the home and went corralling into a cane field.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says anyone who comes into contact with this bear should not try and “play friendly.”

“Go inside and lock your doors.” Major Wendell Raborn said.

The Sheriff’s Office is not equipped to handle bear trappings, we instead contact the Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries, Raborn said.