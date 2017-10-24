Dat Dog restaurant donates 10% of sales to support Middlebrook family

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – As Lafayette municipal leaders work to plan insurance details of what’s possible and what’s not – the public continues to try to help the family of fallen Lafayette Police Officer Corporal Michael Middlebrook.

On Tuesday, Dat Dog on Jefferson Street has agreed to donate 10% of sales to the newly created Lafayette Police Department Fallen Heroes Fund that’s also collecting donations for the Middlebrook Family.

Dat Dog General Manager, Joni Cormier says Dat Dog Founder Constantine George served 22 years as a federal prosecutor and worked closely with law enforcement. “We really wanted to be able to give something back to the people who have made our lives so much safer,” states Cormier.

In fact, the President and COO of Dat Dog Bill DiPaola says his father is a New York Deputy Police Commissioner. DiPaola explains supporting law enforcement is near and dear to the Dat Dog work family. He says that support is regardless of the personal connection. “For better or for worse you simply have to stand up and be accounted for when it comes to standing by the side of the people that hold-up the laws we hold dear and keep the community safe that we all love,” says DiPaola.

Also, DiPaola says he supports the Lafayette Police Association’s work to bring forth secure insurance options to families of fallen officers. “That’s been kind of our mantra – people who protect us, we will protect them,” says Cormier.

Brass Mimosa will be playing tonight (Tuesday, Oct. 24) from 8-10pm. There is a $5 suggested donation at the door and 100% of that will go to the family of LPD Officer Middlebrook.