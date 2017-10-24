George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town to headline 2018 Bayou Country Superfest

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KLFY) – Country music fans will have a weekend full of their favorite artists next year when Bayou Country Superfest returns to The Big Easy.

Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2018 edition of the annual Memorial Day Weekend festival, with the “King of Country Music” George Strait headlining.

Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Midland round out the lineup set to perform at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, May 27th.

On Saturday, May 26th, a free concert called “Bayou Saturday Night” headlined by Randy Houser, Michael Ray and more will be held at Champions Square right next to the Superdome.

The weekend begins that Friday with a new feature to the event called “A Salute to America,” which will feature a fireworks display over the Mississippi River.

Tickets go on sale on November 2nd.

For more information, CLICK HERE.