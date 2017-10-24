Husband shot, wife robbed in Lake Charles motel parking lot

LAKE CHARLES., La. (KLFY)- Authorities are searching suspects in a motel parking lot robbery and shooting.

On Sunday at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a shooting at a motel on Highway 90 in Lake Charles.

One of the victims advised she had left the scene with her husband in her car but would wait for deputies in a parking lot off Broad Street.

Deputies arrived and found her husband shot inside the vehicle.

During further investigation detectives learned that the husband and wife were sitting inside their vehicle when four suspects, who were armed with firearms, approached the car and got it in.

The woman said once the suspects were inside the car they demanded she give them her personal belongings.

When she did not comply they shot the man and stole her belongings. Once the suspects got out of the car, the complainant advised detectives she was able to flee the scene with the victim, at which time she called 911.

After further investigation detectives were able to identify one of the suspects as Tammy D. Pryor, 18, of 909 West Fourth Street, Iowa. The following day Judge Guy Bradberry signed a warrant in the amount of $500,000 for her arrest. Pryor is charged with attempted 1st degree murder; and armed robbery.

Detectives are currently searching for Pryor and ask if anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please call CPSO lead Detective Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753.

CPSO detectives are also asking for the public’s help to identify the other three suspects, two of which are described as black males.

The suspects were seen on video surveillance driving a car described as a 2000-2003 light colored Nissan Maxima. If anyone has any information please call Detective Lafargue or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.