Lafayette Tractor Supply Co. & Lafayette Parish animal shelter partner for Saturday pet adoption event

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette’s Tractor Supply Co. and the Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter & Care Center will host a “Second Chance Saturday” adoption event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those interested in adopting dogs, puppies, cats or kittens which are housed at the shelter can play with and adopt one of the shelter pets onsite at 651 I-10 N. Frontage Rd. in Scott.

Second Chance Saturday events are aimed at increasing LASCC’s adoptions, thereby reducing the euthanasia rate. Similar events and extended hours have increased the number of adopted animals and have proven to be more convenient by working around people’s busy schedules.

Saturday adoptions also allow both the adopted animal and their new owner the remainder of the weekend to become acquainted with each other’s needs and schedules before resuming the regular week on Monday.

In August, Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux signed into law an ordinance which significantly lowers adoption fees to $35 for dogs and puppies and $25 for cats and kittens.

Additionally, adoption fees are waived altogether for military veterans with ID and senior citizens over 65 years of age.

Every adoptable animal from the shelter is neutered or spayed, vaccinated, heartworm tested, and micro-chipped, which is a value of $200-$500.

Cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover payments are accepted at LASCC.

Pet ownership requires planning and adoption gift certificates are the best option for individuals interested in gifting a shelter pet.

Giving an LASCC “Gift Fur-tificate” ensures that the recipient is ready to welcome their new pet and allows them to select a puppy, kitten, dog or cat of their choice.

LSACC adoption gift certificates are available for purchase at the shelter and cover costs associated with regular adoption, including spaying/neutering, vaccinations, heartworm testing and microchips.

LASCC will not accept animals for intake on this day. Regular adoption hours are from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center.