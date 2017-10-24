Popular golf club in Vermilion Parish closing after 88 years in business

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Oaks Golf Club in Abbeville is suspending operations after 88 years in business this Sunday.

“Golf is a luxury income business, and not a lot of people have a luxury income right now, so it’s just been slow on the operations side,” said Roslyn White, Director of Operations.

The 18 hole, par 72 course has been a staple in Abbeville, but because of financial reasons and bad weather over the past two years in Louisiana, owners are now forced to shut down.

“Everyone from Baton Rouge to Lake Charles was affected by the floods of last year. This course stayed under water and we were closed for almost the entire month of August (2016), which is normally a very busy time for a golf course,” said White.

“I’ve been here for at least 10 years. I retired from teaching and had time to learn golf. Such a pleasure to be out and about outside,” said Alice Boynton, a member of the golf club.

She learned how to play golf at Vermilion Oaks, she says she’ll miss being able to step away from everything in her life and just play the sport.

“I am hoping that somebody will buy this club, either an indivudual, a business, or a group of individuals will get together to do it,” she said.

“The best case scenario is that the course sells while it’s closed, and we re-open in Spring as a golf course. We’re going to continue to maintain the greens, we’re not just going to let it go, but we’re not going to be operating, so people can’t just come here and play golf,” said White.

She says that out of everything, she will miss the people the most, but agrees that this decision is the best for the future for the club.

“I know almost every member by name, you know their preferences, you get used to seeing them everyday, serving them coffee in the morning, and just visiting with them,” said White.

The property is currently listed for sale at $1.8 million.