Prayer rally on Marigny Circle

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The residents on Marigny Circle can’t seem to escape gun violence in their community.

Which is why faith-based leaders are now trying to reach the people on a spiritual level.

The killing of Jordan Dean Monday morning is the most recent in the community but certainly not the first.

Just before Christmas last year, a Papa Johns pizza delivery man, William Kline, was killed in broad daylight while making a delivery in the apartment complex.

But Tuesday evening the community came together to bring an end to gun violence and bring people closer to God.

Pastor Lawrence Levy encouraged the crowd to aspire for more than their current situations.

Levy says, “The hardest thing that I found out to do is to be a real man and stand up to be more in life than what one little neighborhood looks up to me as being.”

As a lack of leadership plagues the community, Dean’s mother, Caroline Minnard, told men to be a positive influence in the lives of their children.

“Stand up for your children, be there for your wife and don’t your back on them,” Minnard said.

Minnard also had a few words for the person who killed her son.

“The individual that did it, I pray for him, if he is right here in front of me I would forgive him.”

Dean’s death is still an open case, if you have any information, contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.