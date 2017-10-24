River Ranch area apartment raided by agents, suspect pleas guilty to federal firearm and drug charges

LAFAYETTE, La.(KLFY) – Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that a St. Martinville man pleaded guilty Monday to drug distribution and firearm charges.Clay Anthony Robertson, 31, of St. Martinville pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carol Whitehurst to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The was accepted by U.S. Judge Elizabeth E. Foote.

According the guilty plea, agents searched Robertson’s former apartment in the River Ranch area on Jan. 19, 217. Agents recovered more than 500 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of marijuana dipped in THC wax and $64,260.

Agents also recovered a .40 caliber pistol, a 9 mm-automatic pistol, 30 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and 41 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition. A .40 caliber pistol was stolen and Robertson was previously convicted of a controlled substance felony on Jan. 25, 2007.

Robertson faces up to 40 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $5 million fine for the controlled substance violation. He also faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for the firearms count.

The court set sentencing for February 9, 2018.

The DEA, ATF, Lafayette Metro Narcotics Task Force, and the St. Martin Parish Narcotics Division of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy is prosecuting the case.