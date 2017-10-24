Trunk or Treat scheduled in Broussard’s St. Julien Park

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Local businesses will be set up with decorated trunks passing out candy to children during a free family event on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

In addition there will be fun jumps provided by Youngsville Jumps, face painting and characters provided by Peek-A-Boo Faces, Todd with Gumbo Entertainment is an interactive DJ who gets the kids dancing with games and challenges.

There will be a photo booth, raffles, and a costume contest at 7:30 pm.

The event is sponsored by Macaroni Kid, St. Julien Park, Elevation Station, Courtesy Cheverolet & Cadillac and the Broussard Economic Development Corporation.

The event will be held at 701 St. Nazaire Broussard, between the two baseball complexes