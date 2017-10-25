UPDATE Breaux Bridge man wanted on warrants for failure to appear arrested

St. Martinville, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Celestine turned himself in to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Christopher J. Celestine, 32, Breaux Bridge, who was last known to be residing in the 1000 block of Delcambre Road, or the 600 block of Zimmerman Street, in Breaux Bridge.

He is wanted for failure to appear in drug court on the following charges:

Attempted possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (marijuana), attempted possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) and attempted simple escape.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christopher J. Celestine, is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.