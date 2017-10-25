Drago’s Seafood Restaurant donates up to $29,000 to local charities

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Drago’s Seafood Restaurant recently opened its doors here in the Hub City and now has given back to the community in a big way.

They awarded up to $29,000 to several local charities in Acadiana. Instead of holding a soft-opening like many new restaurants, Drago’s took all of their funds made prior to the September 15th grand-opening and donated back to the community.

“I’m very proud to be apart of the hospitality industry. I’m very proud to do what I do. To have the honor of working here. I promise you, this is not the last donation we’re going to do all of your organizations and many others. Uh, we definitely believe in overdoing and we’ll be around for a long time and be a great part of this community,” said Tommy Ctvitanovich.

The owners and local charity representatives joined at the restaurant as the recipients were announced. Miles Perret Cancer Services were one of the recipients and organizers said it takes generous donations like this to help keep their organization running.

“We were extremely honored to be apart of the Drago’s family and honored to receive this donation. It is because of local business like this that Miles Perret Cancer Services and other community organizations are able to give back to our community, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of local businesses like this,” said Sherry Hernandez the Community Liaison for Miles Perret.

Other local charities that were awarded were the Catholic Services of Acadiana, Hospice of Acadiana, the Fallen Heroes Fund, Jesuit Spirituality Center of Grand Coteau and the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.