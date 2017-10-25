Experts recommend yearly mammograms for women over 40

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and doctors say there’s a high rate of breast cancer in Acadiana. Nationwide, 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

However expert recommendations for mammograms often change, leaving many unsure of how often they need to get checked up.

Doctor Leslie Sizemore with Lafayette General Medical Center says women need to first make an appointment with a primary care physician or gynecologist.

“You’re going to need their advice on when to start getting the screening done and how often because that changes based on age and based on your risk of breast cancer as well,” Dr. Sizemore said.

Mammograms are used to look for any signs of cancer or any abnormal areas in the breast. The machine takes x-rays specifically of breast tissue.

Previously, experts recommended women do a monthly-self breast exam. But now some doctors said that can actually do more harm than good.

According to the American Cancer Society, self-breast exams didn’t reduce breast cancer deaths. In fact some studies reported they actually prompted unnecessary biopsies. So instead doctors recommend women have “breast awareness.”

“Breast awareness means to know what your breast look like it was your breast feel like it if anything changes,” Dr. Sizemore said.

According to Dr. Sizemore, her general recommendation is women over the age of 40 get a mammogram every year or every other year. For women ages 50 to 75, she said they should get a yearly mammogram.

“That’s why you really need a healthcare provider to lead you in this give you this information so that you can make an educated decision on when to do the screening,” Dr. Sizemore said.

Because doctors say even just a yearly checkup can go a long way in the fight against breast cancer.

Some organizations offering mammograms in Acadiana include the Breast Cancer Center of Acadiana, Elaine M Junca Women’s Imaging Center and Louisiana Breast and Cervical Health Program.