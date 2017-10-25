Fall food hunting season has black bears on the move in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two black Bears were seen roaming the streets of New Iberia.

“This is the first time I have seen a bear, I’ve seen results of a bear many times. But this is the first time that he actually toured my backyard,” says Paul Fair, a 25-year resident of Southwood Park subdivision.

The picture of two black bears in Southwood Park might have shocked some, but residents say it’s not out of the ordinary to see such animals out around this time of year.

“He was hanging out looking at the birdfeeder and he was not enticed with the birdfeeder and so he just moved on,” Fair said.

This specific black bear has already moved five miles south of where it was first spotted, according to Maria Davidson with State Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries.

“Some of the bears do have collars. Those are ways that we can track reproduction and survival in our female population,” says Davidson.

Black bears were removed from the endangered species list just last year.

Davidson says you may see bears around until December gathering food before hibernation.

“Bear biologist call it hyperphagia, it really just means let her go. They are always looking for something to eat.

With natural food sources going on the decline this time a year on the coast, those bears seek food elsewhere and you know garbage has a lot of calories in it,” says Davidson.

If you see bears in your neighborhood, stay calm and call Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries at (337) 373-0032