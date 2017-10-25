Fatal shooting on Grambling State University campus

Two men are dead following a midnight shooting at Grambling State University.

Media Relations Director Will Sutton says it happened during an altercation in the courtyard. During that altercation, Sutton says an unknown person shot Earl Andrews, 23, and Monquiarius Caldwell, 23, and then fled the scene.

Sutton says GSU’s Police Chief received a phone call from a student to his cell phone and dispatched officers. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Campus Police are working with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.