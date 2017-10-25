Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seats Due to Fire Hazard

THE FOLLOWING IS FROM THE UNITED STATES CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION

This recall involves Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Soothing Motions Seats and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017 for about $160 for the Soothing Motions Seat and $175 for the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat.

Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y.

China

About 63,000 (In addition, 2,000 were sold in Canada)

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

