J. Wallace James student in national commerical for spina bifida

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

J. Wallace James Elementary student Adam Luke is a happy student.

Despite living with spina bifida, Luke loves school and the students, faculty and staff members at J. Wallace James Elementary School love to rally around him.

On Wednesday,  school administrators, via Facebook, congratulated Luke for his star appearance on a national spina bifida commercial.

“Today is World Spina Bifida Day. Our student, Adam, is a part of a nationwide video for the event, he’s the little baseball player running the bases in the helmet towards the beginning.”

From everyone here at KLFY, Way to go Adam Luke! 

