JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – An Acadiana local is set to sing before millions if the Astros can beat the Dodgers.

According to The Daily Iberian, Jeanerette native and Houston resident Angela Matthews will sing “God Bless America” for Game 5 on Sunday, should the Astros make it with at least one win.

She recently performed with her family at the Sugar Cane Festival Building in New Iberia.

The family performs as vocal group A.G.U.N., All Grown Up Now.