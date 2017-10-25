Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task force talks Criminal Justice Reform in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards says “A broken justice system leads to more crime, more families torn apart and higher costs for hardworking taxpayers each year.” Which is part of the reason 1,400 inmates serving time for non-violent, non-sex offenses will be released from prison on November 1, 2017.

The number of inmates to be released during November totals 70 in Lafayette Parish, 33 in Acadia, and 34 in Vermilion.

Department of Corrections Secretary, James LeBlanc, says molding these people into productive, tax-paying citizens will be a community effort.

On the governing side, the 15.8 million dollars projected savings over the first three years from the Criminal Justice Reinvestment Initiative will be split four ways and reinvested into rehabilitation programs.

State Representative Terry Landry says, “It’s going to go to the locals like the (1)drug court, which is a very successful program in Louisiana. Some of it is going to go towards the (2) jails, rehabs, and adult education.”

Secretary Leblanc says “the third (3) is crime victims where we will invest through Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and the fourth (4) is in corrections, in our department where we need to invest money in additional reentry programs and day reporting centers for our probation and parole.”

Elain Ellerbe with Right on Crime, a conservative case for criminal justice reform says, this system is proven in over 30 states, with more jumping on board.

“These are evidence-based, data-driven programs,” Ellerbe said.

Leblanc says over the past 10 to 15 years, nearly 1,500 inmates have been released monthly. However, the 1,400 released next month will be in addition to that, for one month only because of new laws passed by Act 280.