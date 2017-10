A Florida man wanted on a disturbing charge out of Tennessee was arrested on a boat in Louisiana.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41 year old Joseph Scott of Chipley, FL, was arrested last Thursday on a vessel on the Atchafalaya River.

Deputies said Scott was wanted in Dickson County, TN, on a warrant for abuse of a corpse.

US Customs and Border Patrol agents assisted in the arrest.

Scott is being held without bond while awaiting extradition.