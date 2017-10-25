Rock and Roll icon Fat Domino dead ay 89

NEW ORLEANS, La.- (WWL TV)Rock and Roll pioneer Fats Domino has died at the age of 89.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame says, “Often credited with the first rock and roll record, Fats Domino shaped the genre as we know it and influenced the likes of Billy Joel, Elton John and Paul McCartney.”

Domino lived in New Orleans.

His bio on the Hall of Fame website says, “Born in the Big Easy in 1928, pianist, singer and songwriter Fats Domino ultimately sold more records (65 million) than any Fifties-era rocker except Elvis Presley. Between 1950 and 1963, he made Billboard’s pop chart 63 times and its R&B chart 59 times. Incredible as it may seem, Fats Domino scored more hit records than Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Buddy Holly put together.”

The Hall says sis best-known songs include “Ain’t That a Shame,” “Blueberry Hill” and “I’m Walkin’.”