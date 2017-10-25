SLCC Evangeline Campus celebrates ‘growth and impact,’on one-year anniversary

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- South Louisiana Community College Evangeline Campus opened its brand new home for students last August. Tuesday, Oct. 24, they will mark their one-year anniversary with a celebration on its impact in the St. Martinville community.

“I think its absolutely just remarkable. Everything is immaculate here. We have the best of everything,” said Andrea Aguillard, a student in the Practical Nursing Program.

The 36,000 square-foot building replaced its overgrown home on Martin Luther King Drive in Saint Martinville.

“We have great equipment. We have superb instructors. The new environment, the facility, is really, conducive to our learning,” Aguillard said.

The school opened in August of 2016, following the floods. “This campus really served as a place for hope and opportunity as a lot of residents were rebuilding,” said Lana Fontenot, Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement.

The campus also has the ability to house more programs under one roof. “We’ve added a new criminal justice program to that campus, we’ve begun taking over adult education, which is the HiSet exam, which is the old GED, and we’ve also added a brand new practical nursing class to the Evangeline campus,” Fotenot added.

Since the campus’ opening, the campus gained new students in its Criminal Justice program and started nearly 30 students in the Practical Nursing program.

It also saw growth in new students the Business and General Studies programs over the past year.

Andrea Auguillard has enrolled in the Practical Nursing Program. She says it’s never too late to hit the books. “I thought for so long.. I’m 36 years old. I can’t do this. I have kids in high school, just at the phase of life that I’m in,” she said.

In reality, she is doing it and is thankful for resources like this. “Take that chance and go for it. Just go for it. That’s what I did and I’m so glad that I took that step,” she said.

She’s making sacrifices to create a better lifestyle for herself while hoping to inspire others. “”I wanted financial freedom. And I’m working hard, and I know December 2018. I’ll be graduating,” she added.

The One-Year Anniversary Celebration took place Oct. 24, from 11A.M. TO 1:30 P.M at the new campus on 6305 Main Highway in St. Martinville. The St. Martinville School System’s Superintendent, college partners, local legislators, and mayors all joined to celebrate and reflect on the growth and impact of the Evangeline campus.