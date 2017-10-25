Sugarcane farmers and experts optimistic about this year’s harvest season

Related Coverage Sugarcane farmers prepare for Harvest season ahead of 2017 Sugarcane Festival

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Harvest season for sugarcane farmers has just begun across Louisiana, and farmers are expecting a good season.

With tractor trailers and combine harvesters busy at work.

“We’re 3 weeks into harvest season,” said Dwayne Viator, a sugarcane farmer from Youngsville.

He owns a company called Viator’s Sugar Land Acres, and he along with other sugarcane farmers are working around the clock, harvesting the crop for the next three months.

“It starts in the field, we have to harvest the cane, and load it into the trucks. Where it’s going to go to raw manufacturers, and get processed into raw sugar,” said Viator.

His company farms on about 4,400 acres of land, and says they produce around 23 million pounds of raw sugar a year. He believes that this year’s harvest will be above average.

“So far the yields have been good, the sugar content has been good. So as of right now, the crop’s looking promising, but we have a long ways to go until it’s all in, things can change very rapidly during harvest season,” said Viator.

Farmers are hopeful that the weather we’ve seen lately in Acadiana remains the same, as optimism continues to grow.

“We have had really good field conditions, things have been efficient, and so far, knock on wood, we’re pleased with where the crop is,” said Blair Hebert with the LSU AgCenter.

Viator is hopeful they will not see anything like the floods of 2016, as it’s very difficult to harvest sugarcane with the extra mud and water in the fields.

“It makes it very difficult for the refineries to extract the juices out of the stalks of cane. So it winds up being less sugar produced,” he said.

With the pricing for the raw sugar remaining steady, Viator is hopeful that when the harvest season ends in January, he’ll come out on top.

“It’s in my blood, and I’m hoping to continue sugarcane farming until I retire,” he said.