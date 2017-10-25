Surrey Street bridge closed indefinitely

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Surrey Street bridge crossing the Vermilion River is closed indefinitely for emergency repairs.

“During a routine inspection, significant corrosion was discovered,” Cydra Wingerter, Chief Communications Officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, told The Daily Advertiser.

Although there’s no danger of the bridge collapsing, the decision was made to shut it down to prevent further damage from automobile traffic, she said.

Additional inspections are planned to better understand the extent of the corrosion and damage.

The bridge is to remain closed until further notice.

Detour routes have been established.