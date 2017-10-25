The Best of 90 Plus recalls moments in life through his poetry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Best of 90 Plus introduces Don Louis Broussard, 98 of Lafayette.

Broussard has followed his heart along a path that has taken him many places. He says his greatest lesson comes from his father who written him a letter. “I’ll never forget this. He told me to be yourself.”

Don L. Broussard is most proud of the Broussard family and his only child his daughter. Another special part of Don is his poetry. He says he started years ago writing poems for special occasions. “Poetry is the most uplifting forms of writing it seems to me.”

Broussard wrote a poem for his wife who passed away just before their 73rd anniversary. “The Lord broke the mold when you born. You have a sweetness that is yours alone. It has sustained me through these many years. So, let’s hold each other with all our might and promise never to give up the good fight. Our love is long lasting and always strong; with you forever at my side is where you belong.”

Broussard owned his own business named Don Broussard Calculators. “I sold calculators to the City of Lafayette, the Lafayette Parish School Board; they brought all their machines from me, First National Bank.”

Broussard adds that his name has been inducted into The Acadian Museum’s Order of Living Legends located in Erath. “I got a lot of great company in the Order of Living Legends: Governor Foster, Governor Kathleen Blanco and many more. I’m proud of that.”

Broussard explains that he went into service five months before Pearl Harbor. He believes he’s the only living member of his graduating class and of his World War II unit.