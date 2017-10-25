Vegas Shooting VOSOT Country Stars Raise Money in Nashville

WTVF Published:
Walmart Soundcheck / CC BY 2.0

NASHVILLE (WTVF)-  Stars like Kenny Chesney and Lee Ann Womack took the stage in Nashville to help others at this year’s sold-out Inspire Nashville event.

The Tuesday night benefit show raised money for those affected by the Las Vegas tragedy.

Money raised goes to the Onsite Foundation which helps those in the music community who were at that festival and experienced the unimaginable.

Proceeds will also help victims of this year’s devastating hurricane season.

Also at tonight’s event, publisher Troy Tomlinson honored with the 2017 Inspiration Award for his lifetime commitment to serving others.

