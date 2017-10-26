Governor’s Office of Constituent Services launches, “Constituent Services on the Geaux” initiative

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Governor’s Office of Constituent Services is partnering with Lafayette Consolidated Government to host its ‘Constituent Services on the Geaux’ event in Lafayette and Iberia Parishes.

This event is an attempt to meet with citizens and hear their concerns and the needs of the community. The office says that being accessible to citizens is a priority of Governor John Bel Edwards.

This is an opportunity for staff from the Governor’s Office to meet with constituents face-to-face while offering assistance with questions and concerns relative to state government. Some examples of issues the office can assist with range from child support, flagged driver’s licenses, veteran’s affairs and other state agency related concerns.

“This just allows us to get outside the wall’s of the State Capitol and spend more time with you and understand the needs and concerns of the people here,” said Jolan Jolivette from the Governor’sOfficee of Disability Affairs.

Constituent Staff will be available to assist citizens of Lafayette Parish on Thursday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Lafayette Consolidated Government, located at 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70506.

Services in Iberia Parish will also be available from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.at the Iberia Parish Courthouse Building, located at 300 S. Iberia Street.