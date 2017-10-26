KLFY Athlete of the Week: Rayne running back Darien Harmon

By Published: Updated:

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Rayne running back Darien Harmon is one half of a dynamic duo for the Wolves.

In week 8’s 31-21 win over Carencro, Harmon rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

That dynamic performance earns him honors as athlete of the week

Harmon along with the rest of the team, rushed for 443 yards, in the victory.

He scored on runs of 9 and 2 yards, and contributed a long run of 55 yards to help set up another Wolves TD.

Rayne is 6-1, and 2-1 in district play.

In week 9, the Wolves travel to Westgate for another District 4-4A matchup.

